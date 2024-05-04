Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 217.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,250,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 36,731,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,594,387. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

