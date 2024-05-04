Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.82 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,343 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Oshkosh worth $27,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 37.1% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oshkosh by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.40. The stock had a trading volume of 409,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. UBS Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.