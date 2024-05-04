Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 676 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,046 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

ESAB stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 280,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,637. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

