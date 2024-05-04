Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 113,783 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,783 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Allison Transmission worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 77,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.06. 965,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.