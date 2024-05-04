Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 73,643 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 73,643 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

DXCM traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $128.37. 1,778,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

