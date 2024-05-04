Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340,929 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.20. 5,285,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,627. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.