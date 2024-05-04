Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Critical Comparison

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 837.50%. Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -946.32% -121.46% -76.70% Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lotus Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $13.10 million 3.84 -$123.92 million ($0.59) -0.27 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.30 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -14.78

Workhorse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Lotus Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.