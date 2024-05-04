Lourenco Goncalves Purchases 60,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lourenco Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,568,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,928,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.