LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,078,123 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,123 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $145,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after purchasing an additional 310,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,635,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,846,000 after buying an additional 68,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,971,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,963,000 after buying an additional 1,582,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. 6,342,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

