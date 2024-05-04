LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,465,792 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.20% of Incyte worth $169,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Incyte by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Incyte Stock Up 1.3 %

INCY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. 1,407,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,156. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

