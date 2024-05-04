LSV Asset Management Has $142.51 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $142,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Atkore by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,670,000 after acquiring an additional 360,837 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

