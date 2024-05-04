LSV Asset Management Has $159.81 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,093 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.55% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $159,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,398,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,632. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day moving average of $261.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.