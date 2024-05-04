LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.36% of PVH worth $98,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.