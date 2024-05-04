LSV Asset Management Purchases 365,855 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $109,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2,687.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 289,506 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,809. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

