LSV Asset Management Sells 167,936 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,686,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,936 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $105,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Navient by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,546,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Navient Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.98. 870,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.