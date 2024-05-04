Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Main Street Capital worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

MAIN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 311,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

