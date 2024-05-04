Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 83,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 347,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.