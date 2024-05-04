Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $4,002,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.76. 331,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,394. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $226.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.