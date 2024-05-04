Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.31-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.310-9.650 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

