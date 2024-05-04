Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 188.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,825,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

