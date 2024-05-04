Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.69.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.
In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
