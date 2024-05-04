Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Shares of MRE traded up C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$11.94. 447,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$932.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRE shares. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
