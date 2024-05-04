Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

NYSE DOOR opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.85.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masonite International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masonite International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 332,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

