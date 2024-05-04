Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Matson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matson

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Matson’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.