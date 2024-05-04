MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Down 1.3%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.12. 11,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 14,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

MDJM Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

