Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.08. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.96%. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.