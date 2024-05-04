Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 48,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 100,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

Merck KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3182 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

