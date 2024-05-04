Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 102,322 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 501,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.