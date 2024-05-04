Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,053 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 1,007,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

