Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,869,000 after acquiring an additional 522,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after acquiring an additional 518,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.05.

Amgen Stock Up 11.8 %

AMGN traded up $32.90 on Friday, reaching $311.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average is $281.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 145.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.