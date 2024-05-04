Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $151.20. 523,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

