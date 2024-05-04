Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 14,814 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

AbbVie stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $290.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.