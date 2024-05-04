Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMSI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 263,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $577,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $336,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

