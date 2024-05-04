Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of MGX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 68,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 100,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

