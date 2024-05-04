Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of MGX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,382. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

