MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

