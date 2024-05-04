Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 41,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,759,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Minim Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.96.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 360.75%.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

