Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 12,204,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.