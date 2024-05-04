More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Trading 13% Higher

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 236,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 920,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.56.
About More Acquisitions
More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
