Morgan Stanley Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $135.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 117.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.