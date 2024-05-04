Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 368149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.77).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Motorpoint Group Trading Up 1.1 %
About Motorpoint Group
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
