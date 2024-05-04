M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,264 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 216,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,699. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.