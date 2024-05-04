M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

VCR traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $306.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.11. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $244.07 and a 12-month high of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

