M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,396 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 396.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,679,000 after buying an additional 94,146 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

