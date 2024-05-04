M&T Bank Corp Sells 25,427 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

