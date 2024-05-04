M&T Bank Corp Sells 41,938 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,938 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,479,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,063,000 after purchasing an additional 153,365 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 17,298,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

