M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,105 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.95. 279,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,489. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

