Nano (XNO) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $163.23 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,662.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.00729839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00129372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00042766 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00198815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00102748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.