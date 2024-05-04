National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

EYE opened at $17.90 on Friday. National Vision has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.47.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 13.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,911,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Vision by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 654,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,461,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

