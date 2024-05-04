Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 135,028 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,122,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,822,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,557,000 after buying an additional 390,118 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.